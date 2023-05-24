PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at another man in Pauls Valley.

Around 7:35 p.m. on May 20, officers with the Pauls Valley Police Department were called to reports of gunshots being heard in the area of S. Paul Ave. and South St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the victim.

He told investigators that he was putting gas in his vehicle when Carl Thomas drove by him, and words were exchanged.

A short time later, the victim claimed that Thomas drove back and fired a gun at the victim.

Officials say the victim wasn’t injured but his vehicle was shot several times.

Thomas was ultimately arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.