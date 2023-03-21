OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a disturbing case in Oklahoma City.

On March 12, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were contacted by the Cleveland and Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office regarding a case.

Investigators say they learned a man was allegedly attempting to solicit sex with a toddler.

Authorities say they were able to retrieve text messages from 32-year-old Michael Overby. In those messages, detectives allege that Overby was attempting to solicit inappropriate contact with the child.

Overby was arrested on complaints of lewd indecent proposals to a child and access to a computer with unlawful intent.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bail.