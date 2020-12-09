Police: Man arrested after Oklahoma City officers see him abusing dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after officers witnessed him abusing a dog.

On Dec. 8, officers were in the parking lot of the Oklahoma City Police Department, along N. Prospect, when they noticed a man on a bike pulling a dog on a rope.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers saw “a subject on a bike pull a dog on a rope violently off the ground, throwing it from the rear of his bike forward.”

At that point, investigators say the man, identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Davenport, “planted his left foot on the ground. [Davenport] forcefully ‘mule kicked’ backwards with his right foot kicking the dog in the face while pulling the rope towards him. The dog was visibly injured by the kick, causing the dog to [cower] backwards.”

Officers say they approached Davenport, who immediately became confrontational.

As an officer stepped out of the car, Davenport reportedly yelled, “What the f*** do you want?”

After refusing to get off of the bike, officers and Davenport got into a struggle. Once he was in custody and in the back of a patrol car, investigators say Davenport began kicking the driver’s side door of the car.

He was placed in hobbles to keep him from kicking the door until he was brought to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took custody of the dog.

Davenport was arrested on a complaint of animal cruelty.

LATEST STORIES: