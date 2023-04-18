TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say one person was taken into custody following two bizarre shootings.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a reported shooting at a local library.

When police arrived at the Rudisill Library, they learned that the suspect walked up behind a man sitting at a desk and shot him in the back of the head.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After that shooting, investigators allege the same suspect went to a nearby QuikTrip and shot another man in the back of the head.

When the victim fell to the ground, he was shot again. That victim died at the scene.

As officers arrived at that scene, they found the suspect standing outside. He reportedly admitted to shooting two people.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.