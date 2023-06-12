OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a disturbing video on social media.

On June 8, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department began receiving 911 calls about a social media video on Facebook.

Investigators allege the video showed a man recording himself physically abusing a toddler.

Officers began canvassing a neighborhood by going door-to-door to check for the suspect and the young child.

After an extensive search, officers found 20-year-old Tamier Todd locked in a bathroom of a home in the 3300 block of N.E. 11th St.

Todd was arrested on a complaint of child abuse by injury.

“We appreciate everyone who reached out and reported this incident to us, and great work by our officers who were able to make an arrest in this case,” a post by the Oklahoma City Police Department read.