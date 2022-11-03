OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with another man’s death.

Around 11:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were asked to check on the welfare of a person near S.E. 104th and Peebly Rd.

Investigators say 36-year-old Jason Wilson had called a family member, stating that he had killed his uncle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in the front yard of the home.

Wilson was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.