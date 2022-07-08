OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been taken into custody after allegedly killing a reported car thief.

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of S.W. 59th and S. Francis Ave. on a multi-vehicle crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a driver involved in the crash was driving a stolen vehicle, which had been taken just moments before the crash.

The driver, who was identified as 35-year-old Rickie Clark, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators learned that Clark had been shot one time while stealing the vehicle.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle, 33-year-old William French, had fired one round at Clark as he was driving away.

French was arrested and booked on a first-degree murder complaint.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.