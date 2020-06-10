Police: Man arrested in connection to 15-year-old’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a 15-year-old’s murder.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a man lying in a ravine in front of the Raindance Apartments near N.W. 122nd and Penn.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 15-year-old Xzavion Delton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and had trauma to his body consistent with signs of homicide, officials say.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 25-year-old Leon Granger in connection to Delton’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a count of first-degree murder.

