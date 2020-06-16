Police: Man arrested in connection to Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured.

On June 13, just after 6 p.m., Tulsa police officers responded to a shooting at the Lucky Stop, 8106 E. 25th Pl.

Police say during an altercation, a male was shot in the leg.

An officer arriving at the scene was flagged down by a witness who pointed to a black SUV that was leaving the scene with the alleged shooter inside.

The officer alerted other officers who stopped the vehicle at 8100 E. 27th St. Police say several subjects were detained there.

The victim stated that he had been arguing with another male when Juan Guerra allegedly walked up and shot him.

Guerra was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.