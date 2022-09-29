OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges after he was accused of prostituting a juvenile.

27-year-old Trayvon Ford was arrested on nine counts of procuring or manufacturing child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, investigators say it started when they began looking into a robbery involving a female prostitute at a motel in October of 2021.

During that investigation, detectives learned that Trayvon Ford allegedly organized acts of prostitution for the underage female.

At that point, Ford was arrested for human trafficking, burglary, and aiding in prostitution.

According to the documents, Ford reportedly admitted that he knew the girl’s age and was aware that she was a juvenile.

In July of 2022, the Vice Enforcement Unit received information from the FBI that the victim was still engaging in prostitution.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, Oklahoma City police conducted an undercover operation and took her into custody.

Ford was arrested a few days later. During his arrest, his cell phone was taken.

Investigators say a forensic analysis was conducted on Ford’s phone, which revealed 12 pornographic videos and images of the victim.

Ford is currently being held on a $900,000 bond at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.