TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a victim who couldn’t pay rent.

On May 5, investigators say the owner of a rental property near 200 E. Zion in Tulsa went to collect overdue rent and drug money from the tenant.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say 21-year-old Brian Thomas accompanied the owner.

When the tenant was short on rent, investigators allege that Thomas assaulted the tenant using brass knuckles, and pointed a gun at him.

Thomas was ultimately arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm with intent, threatening a violent act, gang related offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.