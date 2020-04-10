Police: Man attempts to attack driver after being told to get off bus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a man became irate after being told that he couldn’t get onto a downtown bus.

Last month, EMBARK imposed capacity limits on public buses as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Earlier this week, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a man became upset when he was the 11th person who tried to get on a downtown bus.

When he was told he couldn’t get on the bus, he “pulled out a hammer and threatened to hit the bus driver,” a post by the police department read.

Several passengers were able to get the suspect off of the bus near N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.