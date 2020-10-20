Police: Man breaks into home, holds stranger’s child

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family says they were in shock when a stranger broke into their home and grabbed their young child.

On Oct. 18, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported burglary at a home near S.W. 49th and Agnew.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she walked into the living room and saw a stranger sitting on the couch, holding her daughter.

At that point, the victim asked the man who he was because she didn’t know him. She grabbed her daughter away from the man and told him to get out of her house.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ernest Davila, was found a couple of blocks away.

Davila was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, breaking and entering, and kidnapping.

