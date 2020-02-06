Police: Man broke into model home, stole blanket and pillows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Authorities in Edmond are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a model home.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say a man broke into a model home in the 8700 block of Cherry Blossom Rd. just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say he used a flashlight to rummage through the home. However, they say he only took a blanket and a couple of pillows.

Authorities say it appears that the alleged suspect walked around several of the homes in the area and broke into one other home through an unlocked window.

Officials say Edmond police will have extra patrols in the neighborhood since investigators suspect the man may return to the area.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Edmond Police Department at (405) 359-4338.