OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who hoped to strike it big.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos from a convenience store near S.W. 59th and Western following a theft.

Authorities say the suspect stole an entire lottery ticket display and was then able to cash tickets worth about $1,000.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.