TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say DNA evidence was the key to solving a 16-year-old rape case in Oklahoma.

In 2007, the Tulsa Police Department began investigating the rape of a woman who said she was attacked by a stranger.

The victim said she was walking and a man, who said his name was ‘Jose,’ offered her a ride home.

The victim said that she felt safe because the truck looked nice and clean.

Once she was in the truck, she says things took a turn.

The victim told investigators that ‘Jose’ kept trying to persuade her to have sex with him, and even offered her money.

She told him no and became concerned when he was not taking a direct route to her destination.

The victim says she tried to get out of the truck at a stoplight, but ‘Jose’ held her against her seat.

At that point, she says ‘Jose’ parked the truck and raped her at knifepoint.

Recently, the Tulsa Police Department received information that a DNA match had been found in connection to the 16-year-old case.

Officials say the DNA from the rape case matched Isaias Barron, who was arrested in 2020 for attempted rape, first-degree burglary, and sexual battery.

In that case, authorities say the 83-year-old victim said Barron forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Now, Barron is charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping for the 2007 case.