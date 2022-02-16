OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an assault.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, police were called to a reported assault near Sheridan and E.K. Gaylord in downtown Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that a suspect choked a man outside a business in the area before leaving the scene.

Fortunately, the victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.