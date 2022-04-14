TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly impersonated a U.S. Marshal.

On April 11, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a car dealership near 61st and Mingo for an attempted car theft.

Employees told police that Randy Cantwell came to the office and asked to look at an Audi on the lot.

An employee grabbed the keys but told Cantwell that he couldn’t drive the vehicle because it was not ready yet.

At that point, Cantwell reportedly told the employee that he was taking it anyway and said the dealer stole the vehicle.

Officials allege that Cantwell told employees that he was a federal marshal and could leave with the vehicle.

Employees ended up blocking the vehicle in, which caused Cantwell to start walking away from the lot.

When police arrived and spoke with Cantwell, he told them that he became a marshal after former President Trump enacted martial law.

Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.