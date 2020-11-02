Police: Man dies after being shot while driving car in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 13th and Lincoln.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Corey Burch inside a vehicle. Burch was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Burch was driving near N.E. 14th and Kelley when an unknown suspect opened fire on his vehicle. He was able to drive to N.E. 13th and Lincoln where his car came to rest.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

