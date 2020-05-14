Police: Man dies after use of force at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating the death of an suspect at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to Southwest Medical Center on an unrelated call.

When they arrived, they were also notified about a combative patient who had assaulted medical personnel at the hospital.

That suspect, 56-year-old Olain Jefferson, Jr., was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

While at the jail and still in police custody, investigators say Jefferson became involved in a minor use of force with Oklahoma County Jail personnel.

Authorities say Jefferson suffered some type of medical event during that use of force. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officials say it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Jefferson’s cause of death.