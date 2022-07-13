OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died from injuries he sustained earlier this month.

Around 4 a.m. on July 1, Oklahoma City police were called to the Plaza Inn, located at 3200 S. Prospect Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Jesus Diaz-Aguirre suffering from injuries following an assault. Police noted that he suffered severe head trauma.

Diaz-Aguirre was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

On July 12, police learned that he was taken off life support and died.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.