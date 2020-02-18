Police: Man drove to mall after being stabbed at nearby apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police tell News 4 that a man drove to a mall parking lot after being stabbed at a nearby apartment complex Monday evening.

Police were called to Penn Square Mall around 9 p.m. Monday after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed.

The 21-year-old victim sais he was stabbed at a nearby apartment complex and drove to the mall before calling for help.

Authorities say his 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat, but thankfully unharmed.

He has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers are searching for the suspect, but no description is available right now.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story.