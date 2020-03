OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle over the weekend with apparent gunshot wounds.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area near N.E. 50th and Westminster.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Frederick Okine dead in the front seat of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.