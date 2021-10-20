Police: Man found murdered in backyard of Oklahoma home

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers are investigating after a body was found in Chickasha.

Authorities say it started when officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to a disturbance in the 900 block of S. 13th St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of man in the backyard of the home. Investigators say his body showed obvious signs of trauma consistent with a homicide.

Authorities learned the victim was a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe, so the Chicksaw Nation Lighthorse Police, the FBI, and the OSBI were called in.

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

