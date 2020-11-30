Police: Man found shot on northeast Oklahoma City street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers received a call about a shooting victim inside a car near The Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 41-year-old Henry Langston, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that they were driving near N.E. 21st and Fonshill when they found Langston in the roadway. They said they put him in their car and were driving him to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

