OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say no arrests have been made after a man was found dead along a local roadway.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on April 3, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the 2100 block of N. Everest Ave. to check on a person on the ground.

When police arrived at the scene to check the victim, they realized he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Isaiah Williams.

Currently, this is still an open investigation.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.