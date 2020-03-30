Live Now
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help following the murder of a 39-year-old man in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8:20 p.m. on March 29, officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of N.E. 16th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 39-year-old Louis Blake dead inside a vehicle. Investigators say it appears that he was shot to death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

