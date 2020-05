OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Officers were flagged down near S.W. 29th around 3 a.m. on Thursday by a man on his bike saying there was a guy blocks away that was injured.

Police found the man lying on the ground near S.W. 17th and Robinson with a gunshot wound to the head and a bat nearby.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.