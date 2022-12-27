OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death inside his car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 20, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at the Forest Creek Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd and Rockwell.

At the same time, Oklahoma City police were called to a shots fired call near the same location.

“As it turns out, the two calls were related,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Firefighters say the blaze started after a person threw a Molotov cocktail through an apartment window.

Officers say as the fire bomb was thrown, someone fired a gun at the suspect.

“He got into his vehicle, tried to flee the scene, ran off the roadway about the 11500 block of North Rockwell,” said Knight. “When officers found him, he was very critically wounded. He was transported to an area hospital where, sadly, he passed away as a result of his injuries.”

The shooting victim was identified as 36-year-old Dione Prince.

So far, the case remains unsolved.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.