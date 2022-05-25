OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery.

Investigators say it all started when two women began talking to a man at a convenience store near Bass Pro Shop in downtown Oklahoma City.

At some point, the women gave the man their number.

Officials say the victim ended up calling them a little later, and inviting them to a house he was staying at near N.W. 85th and Walker.

When the women arrived at the house, they asked him to come outside to talk.

Investigators say they made comments about how nice his vehicle is, which is when two men approached the victim.

Oklahoma City police say the men pulled out guns, robbed the victim of his belongings, and stole his car.

All four suspects left together in two cars.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance images of the women they would like to speak with in regards to the case.

The victim’s vehicle, which is described as a white 2013 Mercedes AMG C-Class with Oklahoma license plate “JLJ 955.”

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.