NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a business in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that he shot a burglary suspect inside his business.

When police arrived, they found one man dead.

At this point, the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.