OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at an AutoZone, located near Hefner Rd. and Western Ave.

Investigators say two people got into a fight and one man was shot five times.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive.

At this point, authorities have not released a description of the alleged suspect.