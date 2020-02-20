Police: Man shot at Enid apartment after suspects attempt to steal medical marijuana

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Enid after several suspects attempted to rob a man of medical marijuana in his apartment and then shot him.

On Wednesday, around 9 p.m., Enid police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex near S Johnson St. and W Owen K Garriott Rd.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound and arterial bleeding from his arm.

First responders were not on scene yet, so officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm and transported him to the hospital by patrol car “as a life-saving measure.”

Police say during the investigation they learned several suspects arrived at the man’s apartment and attempted to rob him of medical marijuana.

An altercation ensued and at some point, one of the suspects fired a round at the victim, hitting him in the arm.

The suspects, described as three young black males, ages 17 to 20, all ran from the scene.

The victim was later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment and is believed to be stable. Police are not identifying him.

If you have any information, call the Enid Police Department’s non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233. You can also submit a tip online here or text 274637 and enter the keyword “ENID.”