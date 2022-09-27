OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, first responders were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of S.E. 43rd St. and High.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that Palacios and a friend were driving in the area when their car broke down in the road.
Authorities say 35-year-old Jason Mercer was driving in the same area and became upset that Palacios’ car was in the roadway.
The pair exchanged words before Mercer pulled out a gun and shot Palacios.
Mercer initially fled the scene but returned a short time later and surrendered.
He was arrested on a murder complaint.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.