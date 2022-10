OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to the BestWay Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35.

Callers told dispatchers that they heard multiple gunshots near the motel and that someone was injured.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not been released.