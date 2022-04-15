TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are dead following a standoff in Tulsa.

Around 1:45 p.m. on April 13, dispatchers with the Tulsa Police Department received a 911 call about a burglary-in-progress at a home in the 400 block of S. 73rd E. Ave.

Almost 20 minutes later, a woman called from another address said she thought someone might have been stabbed at the home.

A couple of minutes later, dispatchers received another 911 call about a man walking down the street saying he had been shot.

When police arrived in the area, they found the man who said he was trying to get into his house to check on his sister. He says when he went inside, he was shot at multiple times.

Firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department arrived at the home and were met by Jujuan Ballard in front of the house.

Ballard told fire crews that everyone was fine in the house, but that another man broke the glass door and tried to enter the house.

At that point, a child who was also outside told a fireman that his mom was bleeding in the bathroom of the house.

Firefighters asked Ballard if they could go in the house and make sure no one was hurt. The man said yes, but then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the fire crew.

As a police officer was getting out of his car, officials say Ballard opened fire on him. He was shot once in the hand as he took cover.

A firefighter was able to get the child to safety as Ballard went back into the house.

After that, Tulsa police and the Special Operations Team were involved in a lengthy standoff with Ballard.

“We were treating this as an active hostage situation where the suspect had already demonstrated a propensity for violence and the apparent disregard for human life. We gave numerous commands for the suspect to exit the residence, as did his friends and family,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

Ballard fired numerous rounds at officers.

Eventually, when Ballard was in the doorway of the house, a precision rifle operator with the Special Operations Team shot Ballard in the shoulder.

Ballard was rushed to a local hospital.

When police entered the home, they found the body of Rayanna Moya.

Authorities say Moya appeared to have been violently assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ballard died from his injuries at the hospital.

The officer who shot Ballard is now on administrative leave.