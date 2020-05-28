Police: Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City business.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported shooting at a business in the 1800 block of S.E. 22nd St.

Investigators say that 42-year-old Daniel Hardwick was attempting to break into the business when he was shot by the business owner, 33-year-old Larue Bratcher.

Hardwick was pronounced dead from his injuries.

In a bizarre twist, officials say Bratcher was operating a marijuana grow without a proper license. As a result, police confiscated 480 plants worth approximately $1.5 million.

Bratcher was arrested on a complaint of unlawful cultivation of marijuana.

At this point, officials say it is up to the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed regarding the deadly shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.