OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an intersection in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a shooting at the intersection of N.E. 41st and Lenox.

Officers learned that 22-year-old Laneko McMahan was riding horseback near the intersection when he was shot.

McMahan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, investigators have not identified a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.