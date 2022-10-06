OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person in southwest Oklahoma City.

Residents say gunfire erupting in the area near S.W. 42nd and St. Clair is not surprising to them.

“It’s nothing new for us,” said Joey Renteria.

Renteria told KFOR he was taking his grandsons to childcare when he saw his street flooded with police cars and crime scene tape early Thursday morning.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said a property owner got a call about someone being inside his home.

“He shows up at the house, and there was apparently a group of homeless or transients squatting up in the house when he went inside to confront them,” said Knight.

That’s when Knight said one of the transients was armed with what appeared to be a pistol. However, it turned out to be a B.B. gun.

The homeowner told police the transient pointed it at him.

“The homeowner also was armed with a gun and shot and injured the other person,” said Knight.

Renteria said he is fed up with the crime in his neighborhood.

“Nobody told you to walk in [that] house. Nobody told you to break into [that] house,” said Renteria. “You deserve what you deserve. Simple as that.”

Knight said the transient is expected to be okay. As for the property owner, it’s unclear if he’ll face charges.