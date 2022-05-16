OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred along a heavily-traveled interstate.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to N.E. 23rd and Grand Blvd. after a reported shooting.

Investigators say the victim was driving along northbound I-35, near N.E. 10th St., when he says he was shot.

Authorities say the victim was shot once in the arm, but his car had multiple bullet holes.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.