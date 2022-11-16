OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man had to be taken to the hospital after a bizarre incident in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a disturbance call near N.W. 26th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say the initial call was centered around a homeless man banging on the victim’s door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to take the man into custody but he led them on a short foot chase.

As they caught up to him, they realized he had stabbed himself in the neck.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.