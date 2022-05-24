OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A delivery driver had a terrifying encounter in Oklahoma City on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to the 500 block of S.W. 27th St. in reference to an accident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an Amazon delivery truck that had crashed into a mailbox and a parked vehicle.

The driver told investigators that he was turning round when he drove past a man and heard something hit the floor of the truck.

The victim said he looked back to see what had dropped and saw a grenade rolling around the floorboard.

“[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it. [The victim] sustained minor injuries to his knees after hitting the ground. [The victim] stated he did not even put the van in park, he just let it drive off,” the police report states.

When the van crashed into the mailbox and parked car, the victim said he went back to the van and tossed the grenade out of the van.

Officers found the grenade and started removing people from their homes as a precaution. The bomb squad was called to the scene and removed the grenade.

Authorities say surveillance footage captured the suspect throwing the grenade in the victim’s truck.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.