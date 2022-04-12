ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl to his pastor.

Last week, detectives with the Enid Police Department arrested 37-year-old Anjuron Ned on a complaint of first-degree rape.

Just before midnight on April 7, officers learned about a possible rape after Ned reportedly told his pastor that he had raped a 13-year-old girl.

During an interview with detectives, police say Ned admitted to molesting the girl, but said he didn’t rape her.

However, the victim told investigators that she had been raped by Ned.