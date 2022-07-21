TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who is accused of beating and robbing an elderly Oklahoma man.

Around 3:50 p.m. on July 7, Tulsa police say the 80-year-old victim had just returned to his home when he was met by a man pushing a bicycle.

The man, who has been identified as 47-year-old Adrian Washington, told the victim he was looking for him and said he knew his sons.

Washington then asked the victim for $50, and then became irritated when the victim refused, Tulsa police say.

At that point, officials say Washington followed the victim into his home and attacked him.

Authorities claim Washington punched the 80-year-old man in the eye, lip, and jaw. The victim also said Washington kicked him several times, took all of the cash out of his wallet, and threw his phone down the hallway.

Now, Washington is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.