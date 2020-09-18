Police: Man wanted for murder may be in Oklahoma City, Enid

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this summer.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Evan S. Harris.

Harris is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on July 12 in the 2800 block of Indian Creek Blvd.

Authorities say Harris could be in the Enid or Oklahoma City area.

If you know his immediate whereabouts, call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter