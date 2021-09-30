Police: Man who allegedly took $15,000 from elderly woman identified as serial scammer

The two suspects who are believed to have scammed and robbed a 71-year-old woman out of $15,000.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have made a break in a case of an elderly Oklahoma woman who was scammed out of thousands of dollars during a trip to Walmart.

Investigators say a 71-year-old woman was shopping at the Walmart near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City when another woman stopped her in early September.

The woman allegedly showed the victim a large sum of cash and asked if the victim could help her read a letter.

“The letter indicated that the suspect inherited a large sum of money, and then she asked the victim to drive her to another location,” Knight said.

According to a police report, once the two were inside the victim’s car, the woman began asking the victim to help her open a bank account.

The alleged suspect began flagging down a man, who claimed to be the store manager.

“A male suddenly enters the picture and starts explaining that banks are safe,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “He then tells the victim you need to show her banks are safe by you making a withdrawal. The woman felt threatened to do so.”

Authorities say the man was able to convince the victim to withdraw $15,000 from her account. At that point, he and another person fled the scene.

Now, officials say there has been a break in the case.

An investigator in California recently saw the police department’s post about the crime and recognized the man as a suspect in various other cases.

The investigator said he had been following the suspect since the 1990s, saying he has scammed numerous people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from across the country.

Authorities are still working to identify the female suspect in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.