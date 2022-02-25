OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after the suspect in a murder died in a car accident on Thursday.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a welfare check in the 6000 block of W. Britton Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Jasmine Smith’s body. Investigators say Smith had multiple injuries that were consistent with a homicide.

While police were on the scene, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to inform the next-of-kin about a deadly car crash on the H.E. Bailey turnpike.

Troopers say 29-year-old Christopher Johnson was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when he went off the road and hit a guardrail.

Johnson died from his injuries.

Through the investigation, authorities say they learned Johnson was the suspect in Smith’s death.

Currently, this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.