Police: Man with several warrants captured in Chickasha after hours-long standoff

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff came to an end in Chickasha early Friday morning.

On Thursday, around 10 p.m., Chickasha police responded to the area near 7th and Nevada in reference to an unwanted subject.

Police say a resident contacted them to report that 27-year-old James L. Burgess, of Chickasha, was not wanted at the home and that he had outstanding felony warrants in Oklahoma County and Rockwall County, Texas.

The warrants in Oklahoma County are for failure to appear on possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony and ordered to appear or pay. The warrant in Texas is for probation revocation.

Officers attempted to contact Burgess at the home when they saw him standing on the front porch, but Burgess reportedly fled inside, locked the door, and barricaded himself in.

More Chickasha police and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Teams were called to the scene and after an approximately 5.5-hour standoff, deployment of OC gas and explosive distraction, officers went into the residence and Burgess was found hiding inside.

Burgess was taken into custody and transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on the three outstanding felony warrants and an additional misdemeanor warrant out of Grady County for domestic assault and battery, which was later discovered.