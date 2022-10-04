OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.

Around 1:47 a.m. on Oct. 2, Oklahoma City police were called to the 3500 block of S. Douglas Blvd. after receiving a report about a dead body in a mobile home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Clifton Whitetree.

Even though first responders tried life-saving measures, Whitetree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say his injuries were consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.