OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.
Around 1:47 a.m. on Oct. 2, Oklahoma City police were called to the 3500 block of S. Douglas Blvd. after receiving a report about a dead body in a mobile home.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Clifton Whitetree.
Even though first responders tried life-saving measures, Whitetree was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say his injuries were consistent with a homicide.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.