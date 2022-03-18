OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say a deadly collision between a pickup and two people walking in Oklahoma City appears to be a tragic accident.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday night near N.W. 10th and Portland.

The two victims were walking on the sidewalk along N.W. 10th when the driver jumped the curb, hitting them both.

“It was last night when police received a call of a double auto-pedestrian crash, sadly a double fatality crash,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

“The pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk, just as they should be,” Knight said.

Police say Jennifer Corn and the other victim died on scene after the horrible crash near the OnCue at this intersection.

“It appears that a driver driving by possibly suffered some type of medical event, swerved off the road, struck both pedestrians, killing them,” said Knight.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

“He did not display any signs of being impaired by alcohol or drugs,” Knight said.

He was not arrested but was taken to a metro hospital.

“Again, it did appear as though he was in some type of medical crisis or some type of medical event,” said Knight.

Now, as family members grieve this tremendous loss, police search for answers.

“The investigation is still in the early stages so we still have a lot to look at,” Knight said.

Police are not releasing the name of the second victim until their family is notified.